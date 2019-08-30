Locals on their way to help as Dorian strengthens

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People across the country and in Las Vegas are mobilizing to help as Dorian strengthens and threatens to be a Category 4 hurricane when it makes landfall likely on Labor Day.

With 86-degree water as fuel and favorable moist winds, there’s little to prevent the storm from powering up Friday. On top of that, the warmer-than-normal water is running deeper than usual, adding more fuel. The hurricane center predicts Dorian will make landfall on Labor Day as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds.