Locals look forward to buffets reopening in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is known for its food scene, from fine dining to buffets, and has even been dubbed the “Buffet Capitol of the World.”

The pandemic forced a lot of places to stop the service, but in a few weeks, Clark County will allow buffets to continue again.

Alexandra and Tremaine Johnson love visiting buffets. In fact, it was a weekly ritual for the Las Vegas couple.

I've been chomping at the bit to go back to the M Resort buffet. — Antifa Special Ops Black Helicopter Driver (@justexcel) April 15, 2021

“It is easy so we don’t have to pick what the other one wants to eat,” said Alexandra Johnson.

“And I am a picky eater, I can eat what I like,” added Tremaine Johnson.

COVID-19 shut a lot of self-serving buffets down, putting a stop to one of the things Las Vegas is famous for.

But there is good news: Clark County says buffets can open again starting May 1.

I said no, but that's only for the opening June 1st. I'll go back probably last August or early September 2021. — Bob in the Desert 🌵 (@bobpress) April 15, 2021

“Just going to the other buffets their deserts are different everyone offers something different, so it is exciting to be out and be free again,” said Tremaine Johnson.

However, some in the food business say they will still be taking precautions.

Pam Howatt owns a catering business, and although 95% of her events were canceled during the pandemic, her team made sure the buffets she did have were safe.

“So they still get the same choices they still get the quantities of what they want but we serve it for them so only we handle their plate until it gets to the end,” Howatt said.

Yes I’ll go back after my 2nd vaccine shot. But it would be great if they kept social distancing!! — JSJ (@Jennife01538018) April 15, 2021

It is a new method to the traditional buffet style that Howatt says she will keep.

“I don’t t think everyone handling the same utensil over and over again is a good option now that we have gone through all this,” Howatt said.

As for the Johnson’s, they say they will go to the first buffet that opens up.

As for the big casinos and hotels, 8 News Now did reach out to Wynn, MGM and Caesars Entertainment, but we have not heard anything on what their plans are to resume buffet services.