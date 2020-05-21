Locals line up outside Ross stores for reopening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of locals headed out to Ross Dress for Less on Wednesday, as the discount retailer became the latest to reopen its doors in Las Vegas.

As of 6 p.m., there was still quite a long line outside the Ross location at Tropicana & Fort Apache. We saw a lot of people walking out with arms full of shopping bags.

All of the Ross locations here in Las Vegas opened their doors on Wednesday for the first time since March.

The company’s website says associates are sanitizing surfaces, offering hand sanitizer, encouraging customers to wear masks and limiting people in the store.

8 News Now spoke with one shopper who said he felt like a lot of people weren’t practicing social distancing:

“They’ve got a good system, but there’s too many people in the line,” said shopper Walter Panoski. “They don’t have enough registers to hold that many people, they aren’t moving fast enough because a lot of people are buying a lot of stuff.”

Ross store hours differ depending on location, but many are offering special senior hours on certain days. That’s from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.