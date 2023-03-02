LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This year will mark the 10th Life is Beautiful Music and Arts Festival (LIB) in Las Vegas, and locals will be able to score some deals on passes beginning Thursday morning at 10.

The deals will be available to any Nevada resident through the LIB website until the end of the day tomorrow, Friday, March 3. This year the festival takes place on Sept. 22 through Sept. 24 in downtown Las Vegas. The lineup of bands, artists and others has not been published at this time.

“When Life is Beautiful was first created, the team was small, but the idea was big,” said David Oehm, CEO of Life is Beautiful. “Reaching 10 years of the festival was a lofty goal that nobody could have imagined at the time. But, as the festival has evolved, the support from locals has never wavered, and we can safely say we couldn’t have hit such a big milestone without them.”

The local deals include first access to the lowest-priced tickets of the year with 3-Day passes starting at $355 or $75 down for layaway. This is a discount of $25 a ticket. There are discounts for all five levels of tickets available to LIB.