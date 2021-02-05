Locals frustrated as 1st dose appointments canceled at convention center; walk-ins begin for 2nd doses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Second dose walk-ins are now being accepted at the Las Vegas Convention Center, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. They are from 8 a.m. To 2 p.m., but you must have had your first Moderna dose between January 4th and 9th.

Our crew was there Friday and talked to some frustrated people who were actually trying to get a first dose.

Some valley residents came to the convention center with first dose appointments Friday only to learn the appointments were cancelled.

“I am frustrated because I came all the way from Henderson because Henderson ran out,” said Virginia Parker.

People are showing up to the Las Vegas Convention Center for 1st dose vaccine appointments and being turned away. The SNHD says they were all cancelled as now walk-ins are being allowed for 2nd doses. Many are frustrated @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/vOxtlPbLDs — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) February 5, 2021

“I was turned away, I was very upset,” said Phelan Chisolm. “There is a bunch of people up there like me with the same issues.”

8 News Now spoke to several people who, as you can imagine, left a little irritated.

“Get organized, get more people on the phone. I waited an hour and a half on the phone to confirm this,” Parker said.

Thursday, the health district announced if you made a first dose appointments at the convention center, it will not happen there. Only 2nd dose appointments and some walk-ins are being accepted over the next four weeks.

“I wouldn’t have taken off work and I wouldn’t have been here if I had got a cancellation,” Chisolm said.

A health district representative told 8 News Now cancellations were sent out.

If you are planning to come to a walk-in you must have had the first Moderna vaccine at a health district location between January 4th and 9th.

Some were supposedly coming to appointments that were set too soon and being told to come back at a later date as well.

Mara, like many others, is worried about getting the second dose on time.

“This is the only appointment I could get with two weeks of trying,” Mara said.

Again, this location is only for second doses. Walk-ins for the Moderna dose 2, will happen here over the next four weeks.

Many who spoke with 8 News Now who need the second dose say they were told to come back next Tuesday for the walk-ins. Others who need the first dose will have to go to another location, such as Cashman Center, by making an appointment online.