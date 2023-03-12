LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Spring break was in full swing at Mount Charleston Sunday as many families headed up the snowy mountains to enjoy the time off.

8 News Now spoke to Las Vegas locals and those who traveled from out of state to enjoy the snow.

“Spring break I know can be tough for some moms, cause we are like ‘what do we do with them when they are not in school?’ This is a great place to go, they get all of their energy out up and down the hills, so I’ll probably bring them back myself a couple times this week,” Nicole Smith said.

While many chose warmer climates to visit for spring break locals and visitors are taking full advantage of the fresh powder located just an hour away from the city.

“A lot of friendly people, super nice. I feel like back in Hawaii except we are exchanging sand for snow,” Ron Yoneshiro who was visiting from Hawaii said.

As for parking, it was very limited Sunday as Nevada Highway Patrol blocked off the entrance due to parking being at full capacity, a typical occurrence on the weekends.