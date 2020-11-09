Locals flock to Mt. Charleston as snow covers Southern Nevada mountains

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People are flocking to Mt. Charleston to experience the first snowfall of the season.

Metro police is assisting drivers, directing them the other way, as it is too icy for cars to go up the mountain. Snow tires and chains are required.

8 News Now spoke to some people who drove up to enjoy the snowy conditions.

“It’s been a hot summer, obviously and something to do. Yesterday was a good day and we are happy and here we are in the snow,” said Elaine Martinez.

“It’s fun, tasty and you can go sledding with it and that’s the best part,” added young Liam Shelley.

People were having fun out here while it was still light out.

If you do plan on heading to Mt. Charleston to enjoy the snow, please be careful and make sure to have the proper snow vehicle equipment.