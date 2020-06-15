Locals flock to Lake Las Vegas for reopening of aqua park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many beat the heat by escaping to Lake Las Vegas on Sunday. The aqua park opened to guests for the first time this season since COVID-19 closures.

Shilo Borja and her children jumped into summer by visiting the Lake Las Vegas Water Sports Aqua Park on Sunday.

“We’re super excited. it’s back open,” Borja said. “We didn’t have many activities going on for the last two months so we saw this was opened on Facebook and the kids were so excited about it so we signed up for the first slot.”

Staff chose this weekend to reopen the 40,000 square foot park following COVID-19 closures.

NOW OPEN: The Aqua Park at Lake Las Vegas welcomes visitors this weekend. Staff implement new guidelines to keep people safe and healthy while using the inflatables #8NN pic.twitter.com/xW88pPJKlJ — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) June 14, 2020

“We’re just waiting for the proper phase to be in place and given the right amount of people and now is that time,” said Josh Metz, of Lake Las Vegas Water Sports.

Certain protocols are now in place to keep the aqua park safe and healthy for all including limiting the amount of people and cleaning the park frequently.

“So the park runs for 45 minutes and then we have 15 minute increments,” Metz said. “There’s 6 guards at the park and after each 45-minute session, the guards clean the park before the next session.”

Safety extends to the other lake activities, like fly-boarding, paddle boarding and kayaking.

“When customers come back to the dock, we are cleaning every single paddle or oar,” Metz said.

Many visitors welcomed the guidelines while seizing an opportunity to escape quarantine.

“It definitely is refreshing to be able to get out and socialize a little bit, distantly,” said visitor William Telford.

“I’m glad to see some things opening and some people getting outside,” added visitor Katie Borton.

A smaller aqua park is also now open at the Westin on Lake Las Vegas. It is advised to make reservations online before coming out.