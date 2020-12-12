Locals express frustrations with DETR over unemployment as initial claims skyrocket

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is a staggering increase that affects thousands. Unemployment claims continue to climb across our state with initial claims up 36 percent compared to last week.

That is the second biggest jump in claim activity since mid-October.

Meanwhile, the number of initial claims filed for “Pandemic Unemployment Assistance” — or PUA — was up more than 600 percent.

DETR officials say this is raising red flags.

More than 61,000 initial PUA claims filed last week. That is a 635-percent jump from the week before.

8 News Now talked to three people in our area looking for help, having trouble getting it and who are now furious.

“I’m not only infuriated, I’m out of options,” said Robert Phillips.

“You just call and call and call,” Jaimey Rizor added.

“It’s mostly just worrisome not having any stability,” said Kailin Doucette.

Nine months into this pandemic and out of work, we have heard it over and over.

“The idea if you don’t go broke and they help you out before, you get back on your feet,” said Phillips.

People are having problems contacting DETR and getting help with the bills.

Robert Phillips is one of those people. He has been waiting for months just to hear if he is eligible.

“All I expect is an answer to routine correspondence,” Phillips said. “I have filed for unemployment July the 19th a reasonable, an average person would expect an answer within a month. Maybe six weeks? You know going on post office time. But not going on 5 months without a dime on something that’s really critical.”

Then the news came Friday that first-time claims for PUA benefits — those for contract and gig workers — jumped more than 600 percent from the week before.

This graph shows that huge spike, and it is raising red flags.

Jaimey Rizor is a substitute teacher and says DETR sent her a letter asking for money back, but she cannot get in touch with them and she is frustrated.

“It is frustrating because you are left with all of these questions that you need answered,” Rizor said. “There are going to be people that scam the system and hopefully they’re the ones that get caught and have to pay the money back, not the people that need it, you know?”

Kailin Doucette lost her job in April. She still has not heard anything.

“It’s just very frustrating to see so many people getting their benefits and they’re getting the pandemic assistance and they’re getting the extra weeks and I haven’t even gotten a phone call back,” Doucette said.

In a statement, a DETR spokesperson said this marked increase is questionable given the underlying economic conditions.

8 News Now talked to several others who said it is not fair those cheating the system are getting money while they are still waiting to even hear if they will get their benefits.

The I-Team reached out to DETR to get more information on all this, but we did not hear back.