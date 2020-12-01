Locals expound more on impact Tony Hsieh had on Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegans are still in shock and reeling over the passing of entrepreneur and Las Vegas resident Tony Hsieh. Several local business owners spoke with 8 News Now Monday night about their experiences with Hsieh and all that he did for the city’s downtown area.

However, one man took it a step further and created a petition on Change.Org. His mission is to rename part of 6th Street as Tony Hsieh way. The man, Johnny Moscow, a former Las Vegas local who now lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, heard about the news of Hsieh’s passing and he said that is when he knew he had to do something.

“I saw the impact he made on not just our city, and the first thing that hit me was the impact he had on my close family and friends,” Moscow said. “I wanted to keep his legacy going because there is going to be a time where everybody starts rebuilding down there, and everybody forgets.”

The Change.Org petition that was posted a couple of days ago has already reached its goal of over 2,500 signatures, and Moscow wants to name a particular section after him.

“I think it would be appropriate to name it just north of Fremont, where he had the most impact around Zappos and downtown Las Vegas area,” he said. “We tend to tear everything down as fast as we can in Las Vegas, so a building I don’t think would keep the lasting legacy that he has created.”

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman agrees that something should be named in his honor, but she was thinking more along the lines of a park or an art installation. She says she wants something fitting of a man who had such a profound impact on so many people.

“I don’t know if I ever really told him how grateful I was,” said Cathy Brooks, owner of The Hydrant Club. “That’s what I’ve been thinking about this weekend. I know I thanked him, but I don’t think I ever fully expressed how grateful I am.”

Brooks owns The Hydrant Club, a dog training center right off of 9th St and Fremont. She accredits Hsieh for giving her the courage to live out her dream and leave the tech world behind.

“He was too young. It was too soon,” she said. “Look at all he has accomplished already, and I think of what could have been possible.”