Locals celebrate National Dog Week with owner-pet commitment ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dog lovers took the time to get even closer with their four-legged friends. To celebrate National Dog Week, locals and their dogs took the time to show how much they care about each other through owner-pet commitment ceremonies.

They are pretty much a wedding, with less of the glitz and glam. It happened in the Desert Shores community.

The ceremony involved dogs of all shapes, sizes, breeds and even occupations. Some service dogs were also on hand… or paw.

Local dog celebrities like Bark-Andre Furry and Winston da Doodle stopped by for the festivities.

National Dog Week runs through the 28th.