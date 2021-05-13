Locals, business owners react to new mask guidance from CDC

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Here in Nevada, Governor Steve Sisolak says our state will follow the CDC’s new guidelines about ditching the masks indoors if you are fully vaccinated.

It has been nearly 15 months of having to wear masks wherever we go, but the signs of mask requirements that a lot of businesses have, may disappear soon.

“I am excited to get back to normal,” said Lia Yulianti — owner of Belia Skin and Beauty Spa. “I think it will bring a lot more business.”

At Belia Beauty Spa, the owner says despite the CDC new guidelines, her team will still keep their guard up, because there is no way for them to know who is fully vaccinated.

“I don’t think I have any right to ask people, but we just protect ourselves,” Yulianti said. “But when we are in the room one-on-one with the client, we wear the mask.”

Others say the masks benefit them.

Jane Le is a permanent makeup artist. Getting rid of the masks is not something she will be doing anytime soon.

“During quarantine was the first time I didn’t get sick in the entire year because normally I get sick every year. I feel like it’s been pretty great wearing a mask,” Le said. “I told my clients right now that I wanted them to continue to wear masks, because in the beauty world we are going to be constantly close to each other.”

Even for those vaccinated, some say the mask is extra protection.

“I’ll wear my mask indoors all times even though I am fully vaccinated,” said local Rick Flores.

“After the whole year and half ordeal of COVID taking over and changing so many lives, I just feel like it’s best to continue wearing it as a precaution,” said April Ablaos.



