Locals beat the heat by escaping to Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Triple digit temperatures can be unbearable. That’s why some are choosing to visit Mt. Charleston during this time of year.

A line of cars drove up Kyle Canyon road Sunday, bringing visitors around Mt. Charleston. Most had a mission in mind — beat the Las Vegas valley heat.

“It’s beautiful, beautiful. Nice breeze. The sun shining,” said visitor Tamara Smith.

“It’s just cooler, you know and like it’s nice to get out of the house,” said visitor Raquel Botello.

“Definitely much more bearable,” added Gayle Jerideau. “That’s why I think half of Las Vegas is up here, to be honest.”

From cars parking on the side of the road, to a banner informing everyone the Kyle Canyon picnic area is full, it was a busy day up on the mountain. But that didn’t stop Jerideau from exploring a trail with friends.

“We all walked together but we did a lower area here,” Jerideau said. “I like a little more space so you really have to be careful to keep that distance, social distancing.”

Along with hiking, some visitors also escaped to various businesses around Kyle Canyon.”

“Anytime we hit triple digits in Vegas, we get a good amount of people that come up,” said TJ Hambright, restaurant manager at The Retreat on Charleston Peak.

The Retreat on Charleston Peak welcomed plenty of guests. Staff say they have noticed an uptick in business following COVID-19 closures and the recent Mahogany Fire.”

“The fire affected us big time,” Hambright said. “We had a lot of locals that came down to look for food, shelter. But for the most part, it turned everyone away with the roads closed.”