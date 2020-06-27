Locals and tourists react to Gov. Sisolak’s mandatory mask directive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To further prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases face masks and face coverings are now mandatory. This gives businesses, such as restaurants, the right to refuse service if you don’t wear one.

Signs reminding customers to wear a mask are posted outside Rachel’s Kitchen in Centennial Hills.

The mandate says face coverings should be worn at all times on transportation, while at work, in indoor public spaces, and outside when social distancing is not possible.

For restaurants, this means while you’re waiting for food.

“As soon as we serve you, you have your drink you have your food, you’re allowed to take it off and eat,” said Debbie Roxarzade — founder of Rachel’s Kitchen. “Our understanding is you put it back on before you leave.”

Alyssa Cortes says her uncle just passed away from COVID-19. She’s asking the public to consider other’s health when deciding to wear a mask.

“We should be thinking of the staff members and they also have families they want to go home to,” Cortes told 8 News Now.

On The Strip, visitors are noticing the changes.

“I’ve seen a big difference from yesterday afternoon to today how many more people are using them,” said Yolanda Blanco, who is visiting from Colorado.

Others say they are understanding of those who don’t want to wear one.

“You know you feel like you’re breathing in used air all the time, and you get winded where you normally wouldn’t feel winded,” said local Steve Villhardt.

If a customer is not compliant, and not exempt from wearing a mask, a business can refuse service and call law enforcement if needed.