Locals already excited for Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – By the time Allegiant Stadium marks five years since first opening, it could have already hosted a Super Bowl.
This week the NFL owners are meeting to discuss a host site for the game in 2024, and according to sources, Las Vegas will get the nod.
It’s news that has locals excited. “Las Vegas has never been a sports type of place,” local resident Ashai Kagel said. “I just think that is really cool that we are coming out now with the Golden Knights and a whole football team I think is really cool.”
If Las Vegas does land Super Bowl LVIII (58) all eyes will be on Allegiant Stadium for the big game.
And while sports fans are pumped, this also means big things economically for the area.
I think it’s a landmark moment for the city of Las Vegas and the state of Nevada,” said David Schwartz, gaming historian at UNLV. “I think it’s going to have two impacts. The first being the actual visitation when the Super Bowl is here. More than that I think it’s going to boost Las Vegas’ profile, more than it already is and get new eyes on the city.”
A local business that has benefitted greatly from the addition of Allegiant Stadium is already excited for the big game, even if it is over two years away. “With them coming from the super bowl, even with the raiders here on Sundays it has made our business grow tremendously,” Jessica Oyer from Jessie Rae’s BBQ said. “There isn’t a better combination than football, BBQ, and beer. Come on, that’s a great Sunday there.