LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Are you craving some locally-grown organic fruits and vegetables? You’ll be able to get those in September when the Pop-Up Produce stands return to Las Vegas.

Following a summer break, the stands will reopen on Sept. 5, according to a news release from the Southern Nevada Health District. While the stands are open to everyone, the pop-up stands are designed to help those who experience barriers, such as money or transportation, to accessing fresh produce.

Three Square estimates approximately 270,000 Southern Nevadans are food insecure. The pop-up stands are held at the Bonneville Transit Center Plaza at 101 E. Bonneville Ave. and will feature new offerings including watermelon, cantaloupe, and other seasonal produce. The stands will be open on the following dates from noon to 3 p.m. or as long as supplies last.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Customers can use their SNAP/EBT card, cash, debit, or credit cards. Last year, the stands sold 5,200 pounds of produce and made $6,955 in sales, with more than 20 percent of sales from SNAP/EBT transactions.