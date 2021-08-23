Locally filmed movie premieres today as a benefit for the Animal Foundation

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A locally filmed movie premieres Monday as a fundraiser for The Animal Foundation.

It’s called “Popovich: Road To Hollywood” starring Gregory Popovich as an accident-prone wannabe star who can’t stay out of trouble.

After destroying a statue in a small town that looks a lot like Boulder City, Popovich ends up in front of a judge — played our very own Nate Tannenbaum.

In real life, Gregory Popvich’s “Comedy Pet Theater” has entertained tens of thousands of visitors for years on the Las Vegas Strip.

The movie will be shown in three separate screenings starting 15 minutes apart to maximize social distancing. It’s at The Art Houz theaters in downtown Las Vegas.

Click here for a link to the premiere’s Facebook invitation.