Local women craft stuffed bears to comfort kids affected by fires

Video Courtesy: Henderson Fire Department, Twitter

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Fire is feeling “beary” grateful after three local women came together to provide some extra care to the young victims that firefighters help.

The department tweeted a video thanking Joanie, Lori, Patti for making and donating 100 handmade “Hug Me” bears for firefighters to give to children affected by trauma.

They said in the tweet, “some of the toughest calls we go on involve children. We’d like to thank Joanie, Lori, and Patti for understanding that and doing something to help.”

