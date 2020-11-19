Local women chosen for smile makeover at Canyon Oral & Facial Surgery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two women will be smiling once again thanks to a local program. Emily Baack and Tonja Brauch were chosen out of more than 300 applicants to receive a free smile makeover from “Canyon Oral & Facial Surgery.”

Organizers surprised them Wednesday morning and Emily spoke to 8 News Now after the announcement.

She said she worked multiple jobs to care for her kids but could not afford dental insurance and sturggled with her smile for years. When she saw the opportunity to apply on social media, she took a chance.

“I never thought in a million years that I would ever… I struggled for about a month before I actually filled out the application because I just wasn’t sure if I could do it, or if I’d be picked and I didn’t want to be disappointed,” Baack said.

She was chosen, along with Tonja, to receive a complete smile treatment including dental implants.

She says this will do a number for her self-confidence and she is so grateful.