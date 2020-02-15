Local woman surprises husband with love notes from around the globe

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You can send your love ’round the world thanks to a Facebook initiative aptly named ‘My love for you is so big it has reached ….’ The group has nearly 76,000 members worldwide.

The page lets you trade photos of personalized, handwritten notes of love from landmarks and places around the globe, which you can give to loved ones or use for projects and holiday gifts!

Las Vegan Nicole trades pictures from local landmarks to the group. This year, she crafted a special Valentine’s Day gift for her husband using pictures she traded from around the world.

“I’ve now had pictures from London and Pakistan, and I’ve had Australia, Niagara Falls. I think it’s very heartfelt,” she said. “I think with this, you’re going out of your way, you’re putting such an effort into it that it’s so loving.”

If you’d like to join in on the fun, click here.