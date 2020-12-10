Local woman still waiting for unemployment benefits 9 months after filing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every morning, thousands of Nevadans wake up to look at their unemployment portal, trying to figure out if their claim was processed. 8 News Now has shared stories of people struggling to get by as they wait for benefits.

Today, we went to East Las Vegas and spoke to a woman who is desperate for answers regarding her claim, as she continues to live in her brother’s garage.

“Unfortunately, I stay in his garage with my puppy,” said Nyree McGee. “I don’t have a bathroom. I don’t have a kitchen.”

She is 28-years-old and has always worked.

“Never been on welfare or unemployment.”

McGee says she has to live in the garage as she waits for answers.

“This will be nine months on the fourth. Nine months, no pay,” she shared.

She says she worked at a beauty supply store that was forced to close in March. Right now, she relies on her mom, who lives in another state.

“My mom, she is my rock,” said McGee. “She helps me the best she can.”

She told us she sent in paperwork, asked from her twice, and has one pending resolution.

“Then, they asked again in August, and I provided that to them, too, and it has just been pending,” McGee recounted. “I have called customer service reps for DETR, and they have informed me to just wait.”

She is hoping to find another place to live once she gets some benefits. After contracting COVID-19 herself earlier in the fall, she said her job search hasn’t been easy.

Nine months after filing, she still checks her status online frequently.

“Every other day, every other day, yeah, praying to God that it changes. Set an interview for me to speak with someone.”

She says she will continue to look for a job as she keeps up with her portal, looking for answers.

Many of you have been wondering about Lost Wages Assistance, as well. Today, DETR told us week five is still being paid out and could take another 10 days.