Local woman speaks out after husband’s ashes stolen during break in

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Last Tuesday, a woman’s home was broken into, and there’s one very important item she wants back: her husband’s ashes.

The back of Donna’s home near Eastern and Flamingo was left in shambles after the break in. She says the thieves stole items that included her mother-in-law’s heirloom jewelry and the one item she needs most.

“I have to push myself every day to get up and be happy for this little girl because she’s what’s left of him,” said Donna. “It’s very difficult. I mean it’s … very, very difficult. It’s like losing him all over again.”

If you have any information on this case, please contact Metro at 702-828-3111.