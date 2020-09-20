Local woman sheds light on suicide with nonprofit, song

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness month. A local 20-year-old woman found a creative way to shed light on the important issue.

Las Vegan, Siena Prenger has committed her life to helping others.

She is the co-founder of “Teens Helping Teens,” a nonprofit providing services to homeless and displace youth through peer to peer support.

“We recruit volunteers that are young and coming from a friend and not a charity, per say,” Prenger said.

Prenger continues to be an advocate. She is using her voice to promote the conversation about suicide. She’s noticed it’s an issue that many battle with.

“I think it’s important with my charity and so many others that humans help each other out and recognize that we aren’t always okay and that’s okay,” she added.

Suicide is the first leading cause of death for Nevadans ages 12 to 19, according to the Nevada Coalition for Suicide Prevention. That’s why Prenger wrote a song, called “Nightmares.”

She says the song describes the painful and tragic endings that can happen when someone is suffering from suicidal thoughts. Prenger wants the song to prompt people to check on vulnerable friends, and assist them on getting professional help.

“I know personally, that feeling of not having anyone to identify with, and that I’m alone in the struggle, and that makes you feel really helpless, so to be able to identify with someone and realize that other people have the same feelings and that you are not alone,” Prenger said.

Her song is available on all streaming platforms.

Teens for Teens is currently accepting volunteers for their fall service activities.

For more information on the nonprofit, click HERE. If you know someone struggling with suicidal thoughts, the 24-hour hotline is 1 (800) 273-8255.