Local woman seeks help finding her stolen dog

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas resident is hoping the public can help her find her dog and the men who stole her. Judy Gardner says her miniature schnauzer, Zoey, was taken from her driveway near Vegas Drive and Rancho Drive in the morning on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Surveillance video, from the business next door to Gardner’s 4-plex, shows a man walking into her driveway, and waving to others to come in after they saw the dog get loose. Another two men walk into Gardner’s front parking area, surround the car in the driveway, and try to coax 10-year-old Zoey out from under the car. When they could not get her out, they went back to their white Ford truck to get a rake.

Gardner said she was in bed when she heard Zoey scream. She says the men were gone by the time she was able to go outside. Gardner found Zoey’s collar and her GPS unit six houses away.

Zoey’s owner did report the incident to police and is offering a $200 reward. If you see Zoey, please call Judy Gardner at (702) 498-4048.