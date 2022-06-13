LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson woman is being recognized for her work advocating for abused and neglected children. She is a court-appointed Special Advocate, also known as CASA.

Carolyn Muscari believes what’s most important in the world are people and the most vulnerable people are children. She said her job is to advocate for their best interest and that’s what she has done for the past four decades.

She has shared her love with more than just her own family.

“I always tell everybody it is the best paying job I ever had, but not in money,” Muscari said.

She’s been a CASA for 40 years.

“What we do is advocate for children in the foster care system who have been abused or neglected. We advocate for them in the court for what is in their best interest,” she said.

She is the longest-serving CASA and because of that work the national organization recognized her at a ceremony in Seattle.

“When I heard about it, I was kind of blown away to tell you the truth,” Muscari said. “There are 93,000 Court-Appointed Special Advocates nationwide and I have been the longest serving.”

For her, winning the award is bittersweet because her husband of 57 years was her biggest supporter but he died some months ago.

Without his support and help with her own family, she said she wouldn’t have been able to devote the time she did to helping other children.

This volunteer isn’t about to kick back and relax. She just took on a new case to help a 2-year-old boy. She said there are too many children in need.

“I would really like to see us get more CASAS, we just really really need more,” she said. “I don’t plan to ever stop.”