Local woman helps grandparents raising grandchildren through special project

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Do you know of a grandparent, raising their grand-child, or grand-children?

They sacrifice a lot, and a local woman is hoping you’ll help them, through her special project.

“We’re just groups of people who care about these grandparents,” says Joyce Eastman founder of the non-profit group called Ladies Advocating Christian Entertainment (LACE) and Grants 4 Grands project.

8 News Now first met Eastman nearly 10 years ago, as the first “Acts of Kindness” recipient.

She was recognized for what she does to help others.

“All of our funds are generated through contributions, donations, and fundraiser, since last year, down down down, just not getting financial help,” she says.

All while the need has grown during the pandemic. Eastman has 400 grand families in her database, and can’t help them all.

However every year she tries to get to the top 50, especially the seniors, with items, not covered by food stamps.

“Household items, soap, toothpaste, deodorant, over-the-counter medications, bed linens,” Eastman adds.

She also likes to provide them with a gift card to a local grocery store to do some shopping of their own.

If you’re able to help with items or donations, please go to Grants4grands.net

You can also call (702) 203-4348 and leave a message, Joyce returns every single phone call.