LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas valley local hit a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot of nearly $6.5 million at the Flamingo, the Strip casino posted Sunday on Twitter.

“The #HeartofTheStrip just got 6 million times more fab. Congrats to Las Vegas local Thomas Z. on hitting the biggest Pai Gow Progressive for a win of $6,443,401,” the Flamingo said on Twitter at just before 10 a.m. Sunday.

The casino did not identify the winner by name, but a photograph shows him and a novelty check that is made out to Thomas Evans Zanot.