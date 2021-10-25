Local wedding chapel offers spooky venue for couples taking the plunge as Halloween nears

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local wedding chapel is going all-in when it comes to the spookiest holiday of them all, Halloween.

The Little Vegas Chapel is offering a special called “Creep into Love.”

Those interested will get a zombie Elvis to officiate the ceremony, a dead flower bouquet and boutonniere, a black veil for the bride, and photos with the chapel’s famous pink Cadillacs along with a scary skeleton riding up front as the chauffeur.

Zombie Elvis wedding officiant (Photo Credit: Steve Connolly)

In addition, the chapel will hold an Instagram Halloween costume contest to encourage couples getting married at the chapel during the month of October to share a photo of their costumes.

The spooky special is good through the first of November.

For more information click the link HERE.