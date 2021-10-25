Local wedding chapel offers spooky venue for couples taking the plunge as Halloween nears

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local wedding chapel is going all-in when it comes to the spookiest holiday of them all, Halloween.
The Little Vegas Chapel is offering a special called “Creep into Love.”
Those interested will get a zombie Elvis to officiate the ceremony, a dead flower bouquet and boutonniere, a black veil for the bride, and photos with the chapel’s famous pink Cadillacs along with a scary skeleton riding up front as the chauffeur.
In addition, the chapel will hold an Instagram Halloween costume contest to encourage couples getting married at the chapel during the month of October to share a photo of their costumes.
The spooky special is good through the first of November.
