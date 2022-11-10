LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On November 11, the nation pauses to thank U.S. military Veterans. On this day there are dozens of deals to be had for Veterans around the valley.
The list below has been compiled from various sources and company websites. Most will require showing proof of military service. Confirm the deal with the restaurant or store before ordering.
- 7-Eleven: All 7-Elevens are offering Veterans free hot dog.
- Applebee’s: Free meal for Veterans
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: All Veterans who dine in receive a complimentary entree from a select menu, plus a free Dr Pepper drink.
- Bonefish Grill: It is offering a Heroes Discount of 10% off.
- Cabo Wabo Cantina: Veterans and active-duty service members can get 20% off food and drinks in Las Vegas.
- California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans can get a complimentary slice of pizza, a free non-alcoholic drink, and a choice of entrée from a prix fixed menu.
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill: All service members, veterans, and first responders get 10% off.
- Chili’s: Veterans can choose a free entree.
- Claim Jumper: Veterans can choose a free entree.
- Cracker Barrel: A complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake, with purchase.
- Denny’s: A free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast.
- Dickey’s Barbeque Pit: Veterans and active military members can get a free pulled pork sandwich with promo code VETFREE. The offer can be redeemed in-store for carryout or online for pick-up.
- Dunkin’: Free donut for Veterans.
- Famous Dave’s: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and choice of side.
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Veterans can get a full meal.
- Golden Corral: Monday, November 14 from 5 p.m. to close will be honoring Veterans with a free “thank you” meal.
- Gordon Biersch: Free entree from a special menu for Veterans.
- Hard Rock Cafe: All Veterans and active duty service members can receive a Free Legendary Burger all day long.
- Hooters: All Veterans who purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu (available for dine-in only).
- IHOP: All Veterans can get a free stack of Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Joe’s Crab Shack: 20% Off on Veterans Day, applies to parties up to 4 or fewer with valid ID.
- Krispy Kreme: Veterans can get a free doughnut and small brewed coffee, no purchase necessary.
- Little Caesar’s: Veterans can get a free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo in-store from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ: Free Lucille’s Original Pulled Pork Sandwich and one swoon-worthy side.
- McCormick & Schmick’s: Veterans of the U.S. Military, National Guard, Gold Star parents, and Gold Star spouses are invited to dine on select 1/2 price entree on Sunday, November 13, 2022.
- Outback Steakhouse: All Veterans get 10% off their entire check all-day
- Qdoba Mexican Eats: All Veterans get 50% off any entrée when you eat in-restaurant.
- Red Lobster: Veterans can get a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw, featuring six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, as well as crispy French Fries and Coleslaw.
- Red Robin: All Veterans can get a free Red’s Tavern Double burger served with Bottomless Steak Fries.
- Smashburger: All Veterans can get a free burger or sandwich.
- South Point: Veterans, military members, and one guest can get free entry to the Garden Buffet for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
- Starbucks: Veterans can get a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans.
- Texas Roadhouse: Military members and veterans can pick up meal vouchers to redeem for one of 10 entrees, two sides, and a non-alcoholic beverage of their choice (soda, iced tea, or coffee).
- White Castle: All Veterans get a free Combo Meal (choose from #1 to #6) or Breakfast Combo Meal.
- Yard House: Veterans and active duty military are invited to enjoy a free appetizer.