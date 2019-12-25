Local veterans’ chapters, Findlay Toyota team up to get veteran back on the road

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A veteran who was down on his luck after a car accident received a helping hand from two local veterans chapters and a dealership this holiday season. The unnamed veteran’s car was damaged, and he was unable to get to work and continue to support his family.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 730 teamed up with Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1076 and Findlay Toyota to change that.

“One of our chapter members became aware of the situation as a result of his volunteer work. The chapter goes to great lengths to protect the privacy of the veterans it helps, and this veteran comes from a small group,” said Dave Hugus of the Purple Heart chapter.

According to Hugus, the man was driving on the highway when he was cut off and had to swerve into the median to avoid hitting the other vehicle. He hit an obstruction, crumpling his fender and deploying the air bags.

Initially, the chapters were only able to raise $2,000 of the $3,000 cost of repairs. They approached Findlay for a repair estimate, and the dealership immediately jumped into action.

“Findlay Toyota was selected for this estimate because it has a long history of supporting veterans in the area,” noted Hugus.

Findlay General Manager John Barr recalled the day they came to him.

“I was standing at the sales desk about six weeks ago, and a gentleman walked up to me, who I now know as Ralph, who is with the Military Order of the Purple Heart. He expressed that they had a brother that had some bad luck with their vehicle … he reached out and asked if there was a way with our help that we could help put him into a better situation.”

After towing the car free of charge to the dealership, examining it and determining it was totaled, they concocted a plan. Findlay found a used car for the man. They inspected it to ensure it was in working order and said it would donate the entire cost of parts and labor for any necessary refurbishments. But that’s not the end of it: Findlay sold the veteran’s old car for scrap and presented him with a check of the remaining proceeds after the sale.

Barr said he and his company were all too happy to help and reflected on the moment they gave him the car:

“I think he felt that somebody was listening, and I think he was moved by the fact that us at Findlay Toyota did what we did to help him. Tommy (Rayl) was very instrumental, and Rob, my used car manager. I think he realized that people cared, and I think that’s really important. We do care about the community, and of course, our military.”

The veteran is now able to get to and from work safely and provide for his loved ones thanks to the combined efforts of both chapters and Findlay Toyota.

We want to wish a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all our servicemembers and thank those who support them throughout the year.