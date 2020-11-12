Local veteran waits for pending unemployment claim

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People across Nevada are continuing to wait for unemployment benefits. Some of those people are veterans.

While at the DETR office, our crew came across a man who showed up to see if he could get some answers about his claim. He said he served his country and wishes the government could help him.

“When I get to the final page to submit it, in red letters it says need to be reviewed by DETR,” said Jason Zaback.

Zaback served in the U.S. Navy from 1998 through 2012.

“I served my country, I am just trying to get unemployment for a while until I get a job and go back to work,” Zaback said.

Since the pandemic began people across the state have been trying to file for unemployment benefits. Thousands have waited months without any money.

Zaback, who worked at a concrete cutting company, has been waiting since last month.

“I have sent letters to these guys,” Zaback said. “I tried to call them I can’t talk to anybody it goes to voicemail.”

With nowhere else to turn he came to the DETR office in Las Vegas one night to see if any employee could help with his claim.

“Every day I am writing letters to the unemployment office, to the governor’s office I have emailed the mayor,” Zaback said.

The stories from people waiting for money continue to flood into 8 News Now. In the past, DETR said they are working to address the backlog of claims, but the stories are not stopping. Some have waited six or eight months.

“Do you want me to be like holding a sign out there by the guys on the freeway looking for money, you know like ‘combat veteran needs money,’” Zaback said.

Zaback says, in the meantime, he is trying to get a job.

“I just kind of feel like I am kind of betrayed you know,” Zaback concluded.

8 News Now is reaching out to DETR to see if we can get a progress update on the backlog and the appeals process.