LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Saturday, a local Air Force veteran celebrated his 104th birthday! Vincent Shank was a former Bombardier, Prisoner of War and led an overall, very colorful military life.

A special drive by celebration was held for him Saturday at the Echelon Senior Living Complex.

It featured Las Vegas beauty queens, lounge singing, and a special centenarian award presentation from the Independent Senior Foundation.

Happy birthday Vincent!