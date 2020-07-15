Local veteran celebrates 100th birthday in style at VA clinic

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — WWII Navy Veteran Milton Chatelain celebrated a landmark birthday in style at the Northeast Las Vegas VA Clinic on Monday.

The 100-year-old had quite the celebration when he came in for a check up, complete with decor, a song from the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) staff, cupcakes, a card and a challenge coin from VASNHS Exec. Dir. William Caron.

So, what does Chatelain contribute his century of life to?

“I live a good life,” he told the VA. “I eat good. I sleep good, and I go to see my beautiful doctors and nurses.”

According to a news release, Chatelain, who was born on July 13, 1920 in New Orleans, had a fulfilling career in the Navy. He joined the service branch in August 1942 after a stint in the Civil Conservation Corps. He was a Gunner’s Mate Second Class and served in the Pacific Theater of WWII aboard various vessels.

VASNHS Executive Director William J. Caron presents WWII Veteran Milton Chatelain with a card and challenge coin in honor of his 100th birthday on July 13, 2020 at the Northeast Primary Care Clinic in Las Vegas. (Courtesy: VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System)



“I just loved the Navy, they treated me so good,” he said. “All the things I went through, I was very lucky.”

The sailor would go on to serve with the Merchant Marines, settle down in Long Beach, California, marry and have three children. He retired in 1982 after working as a tanker driver for Mobil Oil and chose Las Vegas as his retirement destination.

The VA says Chatelain is one of his care team’s favorite patients.

“He is incredibly funny and an absolute joy,” said Primary Care Nurse Kim Foote in the release. “I am delighted and honored to have the pleasure of being his nurse. At 100, he is a very healthy and independent Veteran.”

So what’s next for Milton?

“I want to live to be 150-years-old.”