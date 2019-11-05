Local veteran and family receive keys to mortgage-free home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A disabled U.S. Army veteran and his family received keys to their newly renovated home in Las Vegas Tuesday morning. The home was donated mortgage-free by the Veterans Association Real Estate Professionals (VAREP) in partnership with Nevada Housing Division.

Veteran James Bassett served honorably in the United States Army for 5 years until he was injured during a deployment overseas. Due to his injuries, Mr. Bassett was unable to re-enlist and became permanently disabled.

An image of James hung in the Bassett’s new house

He is currently enrolled in school studying business management to pursue a potential new career. James, his wife Michelle, and their two sons are very active volunteers in the military and veteran community in Las Vegas.

The Bassett family will now have peach of mind in their new home and will no longer live month-to-month on disability income.

James Bassett

Michelle Bassett

There was a flag presentation, as well as remarks given by Governor Steve Sisolak at the house presentation on Tuesday.