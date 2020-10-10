Local venue brings safe twist to Halloween haunts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One Las Vegas attraction has put a special twist on a traditional haunted house to bring safe fun to families in the age of COVID-19.

“Trapped,” which is located outside The Industrial Event Space near Sahara Avenue and Industrial Road, allows people to experience some Halloween screams from the security of their own cars.

“This is so wildly outside the box,” Trapped co-creator Emiliano Palumbo told 8 News now of the venue. “It’s not even funny.”

Coined as one of Southern Nevada’s only drive-through experiences, “Trapped” allows cars to check in and pull through separate pods for 15-20 minutes of friendly frights.

“We worked with the city of Las Vegas to come up with a COVID plan that was super solid,” Palumbo explained of the process. “Super safe, you stay in your car the entire time and it’s totally contactless.”

The October event isn’t just bringing joy to its customers, it’s also giving the entertainment industry a chance to safely bounce back.

“To give the opportunity for these actors and these audio-visual techs, where they can work an event like this,” General Manager of The Industrial Event Space Josh Abelson said. “It’s really good to get back to it.”

Creators are also working with local charity Backstage Hope Project. Part of the venue’s proceeds will help out of work entertainers.

Therefore, anyone looking for some wicked fun this spooky season should take a chance on the new age creation that’s all in the spirit of health and safety.

“It’s something completely different,” Palumbo concluded. “So people don’t really know what to expect.”

Tickets are $54.99 for cars with one to four people and $79.99 for cars with five to seven guests.

Trapped runs from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. every Wednesday through Saturday through October 24.

The venue is then open the entire week of Halloween, with slots between 7:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. October 26 through 28. Hours are extended to 1:00 a.m. October 29 through October 30, with slots available from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on October 31.

Tickets must be purchased ahead of check-in.

