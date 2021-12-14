Local vendors hope omicron won’t affect upcoming conventions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – With the Omicron Variant now confirmed in Clark County, many worry future shows and conventions may get cancelled again.

Over at LVCVA, several conventions are set to take place with the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) being a major one in the next coming weeks.

8News Now spoke to vendors about their thoughts on cancellations and whether they are concerned for their businesses.

I was going to be a part of different bridal expo’s and those got moved again,” said Makeup Artist, Justine Hill. “I don’t’ think things have recovered as much as they seem,” she added.

Vendors and freelance artists like Justine are seeing an increase in events being cancelled and or rescheduled, and many think it’s due to the Omicron variant.

“I’ve been trying to get out there and market in the convention space, but I feel like with makeup and this new variant, it’s definitely making some cancellations a thing now,” she said

Currently there have been no cancellations announced at the Convention Center and in a statement, LVCVA said, “We will continue to follow our gold standard protocols that have been in place since we reopened the Las Vegas Convention Center back in June.”

CES arrives back in Vegas in January said this in a statement, “While it is too early to determine the impact of this latest variant, we will continue to monitor and adjust plans and health protocols, as necessary.”

Calanit Atia, owner of A to Z Events in Las Vegas says although this new variant may pose a threat to her business, she isn’t worried. “We’ve been working with the convention and events industry for the past 20 years and I’m so secure about the future that I’m even hiring people now.”

CES is scheduled to take place January 5 through January 8 at the Convention Center.