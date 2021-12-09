Local USPS center prepares for holiday rush

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The deadline to get holiday packages out to loved ones before the big day is nearing.

The first-class deadline for packages to arrive before Christmas day is on Friday, December 17.

The priority mail deadline is Dec. 18 and the deadline for priority mail express is Thursday, Dec. 23.

Many packages are being processed at a unique facility in Southern Nevada.

USPS Parcel Support Annex – Henderson

The USPS has what is called a parcel support annex in Henderson.

The location is home to special sorting machines that run 24 hours a day and help sort more packages than in years past.

Terry Mullins is the plant manager at the Henderson USPS location and says it still takes a team of people to ensure the holiday packages get to where they need to go.

“We have folks loading and unloading trucks, we also have employees that are sorting manually for some of the parcels as well. So they’re utilized everywhere in the operation,” said Mullins.

2020 was a record year for sending out holiday packages, but this holiday season could be even bigger for shipping centers.

The USPS says last week, more than two-million packages were sorted locally.

Next week is expected to be the heaviest week for shipping centers.