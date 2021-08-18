Local US military veteran shares challenges on evacuations in Afghanistan

HENDERSON (KLAS) — A local military veteran is speaking out about what he believes needs to happen next when it comes to the mass evacuations taking place in Afghanistan as the Taliban’s claim over the country continues to move forward.

Bill Reynolds of Henderson is a military veteran and defense contractor who works with multiple bases all over the world.

He spent his entire adult life involved with the war in Afghanistan, making great friends with Afghan people who helped the U.S., and add that they desperately need our help.

“We need to go help the people we promised that we would do the right thing and we failed to do at this point,” adds Reynolds.

“The problem is we have to negotiate with the Taliban to get Americans, and our afghan partners, through a blockage of the Taliban at the airport, to get them evacuated out and right now we don’t have a deal to do that, and right now the people I’m talking to, interpreters, their families, doctors we’ve worked within the past are hidden, trying to get through to the airport, once they get to airport they have a safe way home, but we have to establish a route, to get from Kabul, the entire country.. is massive, and we’ve left people everywhere.”

For more information on resources regarding refugee assistance the state department has set up a hotline: 1-888-407-4747 and if you need to call outside of the U.S. the phone number is: 1-202-501-4444.