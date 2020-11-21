Local unions say support staff blindsided by potential CCSD cuts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some Clark County School District support staff could be cut if full-time distance learning continues this academic year. This is based on a financial impact summary presented to the board of trustees Thursday night.

“We were blindsided,” said Jason Gateley, vice president and director of organizing for Teamsters Local 14. “The workers were blindsided by this.”

Jan Giles, interim president of the Education Support Employees Association (ESEA), noted, “We are the ones that keep the district up and running and operational.”

Local unions representing district support staff say potential cuts show inequities in the system.

“Let’s destroy the workers at the bottom,” lamented Gateley, “and let’s not talk about sacrifice at the top. That’s what is surprising and alarming.”

According to the financial impact summary, which was requested by trustees, nearly 1,500 custodians, transportation employees and school police could be affected. The district says the possible cuts are connected to the lack of students and staff on campus.

“The continuation of full-distance education as the educational model for the second semester may lead to the reduction in staffing in certain areas,” explained Jason Goudie, chief financial officer for CCSD.

During the board meeting, some trustees questioned why the financial summary was submitted during a time when they could not go over it.

“If there’s something that’s going to be shown as a presentation to the board, I believe it should be a presentation that allows for discussion,” said Trustee Danielle Ford.

CCSD says these potential cuts come with a risk, since it could cause a staff shortage going into the next school year.

ESEA says these positions will be necessary to get kids back in the classroom.

“I think the district looks at these positions as expendable and easily replaceable, but they aren’t,” said Giles. “These are positions that require certification and training. What’s to say any of these employees will come back?”

CCSD says the financial summary is not an official proposal. They add that Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara has not made any recommendations to cut positions.