Local unions join forces for rally, demand employers hire back laid off workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of union supporters are expected to gather Tuesday morning and rally for their rights to return to work.

Local unions are joining forces to demand employers hire back laid off workers.

The Culinary Union, who’s leading the rally, say there are currently hundreds of thousands of unemployed workers in Clark County.

It will start at 8:30 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center, located at 500 South Grand Central Parkway.

The Bartenders Union, Theatrical Stage Employees Union, Teamsters and others are also involved.

They will be urging county commissioners to pass a new ordinance they call “Right to Return.” It would force employers to hire workers back as businesses are able to reopen.