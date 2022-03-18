LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One Las Vegas business owner born in Ukraine is doing her part to help her homeland.

She is sending all the profits from her online business to her home country.

Irina Kaganovsky is the CEO of Freedom, a wellness beauty line, She says the name of her company is a reflection of what the people of her home country are fighting for.

Kaganovsky was born in Ukraine while under Soviet Union rule and says she is heartbroken to hear what is happening. That’s why she’s donating all the profits from her business to help the people of Ukraine. She says — right now — Ukrainian refugees lack basic necessities like hygiene and sanitation care products.

“We’re taking our profits and we’re sending essentials because I own an everyday wellness line right. So we have a ton of stuff from wipes that we gave to Alaska Airlines and for the Sands hotel and we have a lot of that extra stuff and people need that stuff right now. They don’t have showers, they can’t get clean and they’re freezing. Just anything we can do to help, so we got deodorant, wipes,” she said.

Kaganovsky says she will send supplies this week and will continue to do so for as long as she can. If you would like to help, you can contact her at questions@Freedomeo.com.

Many others in the Las Vegas community are also helping out, this includes a Ukrainian prayer event that will take place this weekend at the Lady of Las Vegas Church.