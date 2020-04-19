Local thrift shop launches t-shirt campaign to raise money for those in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Organizations that help the elderly and those in crisis situations are in need of the community’s help. “Dinosaurs and Roses,” a nonprofit thrift shop, is finding new ways to give a hand up to the most vulnerable by running a t-shirt campaign.

Their doors may be closed because of the pandemic, but their phones are still ringing.

“I’m getting a lot of calls for people asking for food,” executive director of the nonprofit, Michelle Morgan-Devore said. “One of our outreach programs is basic necessities but now people just don’t have the funds to go out and buy food.”

Having been around since 2009, the nonprofit has provided essential goods for thousands of people referred from Nevada 211, the Rape Crisis Center, nursing homes and Help of Southern Nevada.

Due to the spread of COVID-19, they have had to adjust their operations. They are accepting donations in exchange for a customer designed “Stay Home for Nevada” t-shirt.

“We are such a pillar in the community for all the referrals we get for basic needs. We see so many people every week for people that need it and that we can assist. Because of social distancing, we had to keep our doors closed. It is our way to still get out there and serve the community and help those in need,” Morgan-Devore said.

The money raised from the t-shirt will be used for gift cards that families can use to purchase food and other items for the home.

With the people from across the valley chipping in, Morgan-Devore says she has hope for the future.

“When this is all over and the community has put this behind us, we would love to invite everyone to come to Dinosaurs and Roses,” Morgan-Devore said.

If you are interested in supporting, you can contact the organization on their website, Facebook page or call (702) 277-3752.