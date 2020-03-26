Local therapist talks mental health while social distancing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As people are trying to stay in their homes and cope with how the coronavirus is impacting the world, it can really weigh on our mental health. Now therapists across the area are stepping in to help the community whether you’re in their office or at home.

Community Counseling Center is seeing an influx of new clients that are dealing with the many stresses of the coronavirus pandemic. The team of counselors and therapists are categorizing many of these problems as “ambiguous loss”.

Ambiguous loss can present itself similarly to guilt or denial. People can have misplaced anger and feel depressed or hopeless.

Clinical Director Jody Marshall told 8 News Now social distancing itself is not depressing, but what we are choosing to focus on, can make us feel that way. Marshall says this is a good time for people to check in with themselves and those around them.

“This is an optimal time because we are forced to, I won’t say isolate, but to distance ourselves,” Marshall said. “So that’s a time to reflect, and come up with different goals, and maybe plan for what’s next and what your life is going to look like when we get through this. Because we will, there will be a conclusion. We will come out better, stronger.”

Now mental health centers like Community Counseling are offering services remotely. Clients can do tele-counseling through their computer or smart phone, or telephone counseling.