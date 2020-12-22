Local theatres, entertainment venues working to adapt during struggles caused by the coronavirus pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is known as the entertainment capital of the world, but the spotlight that normally shines so bright on the city has dimmed during the coronavirus pandemic. It has created issues for many working in the entertainment industry.

The Majestic Repertory Theatre in Downtown Las Vegas continues to adapt during the pandemic despite the struggles.

“It was devastating in the beginning,” said Troy Heard, the artistic director of the Majestic Repertory Theatre. “It was terrifying. We are scraping by fortunately by donations and some ticket sales.”

Heard says he creatively finds new ways to generate some money and entertain audiences.

“We just finished a production last night that toured to people’s front yards,” Heard said. “It was a carroling family that spread cheer, joy, and a little weirdness.”

Heard also works on developing productions outside the typical theatre space. An example includes a drive-in in the back of the building.

“The car drives right on in. The black curtain closes, and you have a show with live actors, projections, and stage lighting,” Heard said.

Various theatre programs in the valley are trying to adapt, even going online, but a lack of revenue brings some changes, including for “Broadway in the Hood.”

“Unfortunately, we had to move out of the space that we were in because we could not afford the rent,” said Torrey Russell, CEO and Founder of Broadway in the Hood: Helping Others Open Doors.

The Pandemic Emergency Technical Support grant, or PETS as it is called, aims to help. It provides arts and culture organizations some relief to continue operations.

“The members of the Producers Alliance so far have already confirmed $300,000 worth of grants to local arts and culture organizations,” said Sarah O’ Connell, the policy director for the Producers Alliance of Southern Nevada.

“We were blessed to receive a $20,000 grant from the PETS grant,” Russell said.

“I see a light at the end of the tunnel,” Heard said.

And with that, the show must go on. Many people are also watching what happens with the “Save Our Stages Act” in the United States Congress.

It may pass in the potential COVID-19 relief bill. If it does, it can provide funding assistance for local theatres.