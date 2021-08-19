Local teachers, parents concerned as COVID cases grow in CCSD

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Local teaches and parents say they are growing more concerned as cases of COVID-19 increase in the second week of in-person classes.

The Clark County School District’s COVID-19 case tracker shows 408 positive tests in schools this month, including 75 this week. Parents and staff are calling for the district to intervene.

“It has been stressful,” said Tamika Tatum, a registrar at Swainston Middle School in North Las Vegas. “There is what is supposed to happen, but then there is sometimes what happens.

A top concern is contact tracing. Schools will notify anyone who comes into close contact with a positive case, which is defined as someone within six feet for 15 minutes. But some are worried that is not effective, since it does not necessarily apply to other students within the same household.

“How do you put a cap on who should be quarantined?” asked Tatum. “How do we know if those measures are being followed if we’re only just generally told that someone has come up?”

CCSD Superintendent, Dr. Jesus Jara, said the district is collaborating with the Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County on contact tracing.

If a student’s family is not contacted directly by the school or health district, that student is considered a “low-risk exposure,” similar to shopping or going to an event.

But some parents of those forced to quarantine say that’s just the start of their difficulties.

Tina Tatum’s son came into contact with a positive case and is now doing virtual learning.

“I’m able to hear the curriculum, and they’re not getting what they need at home,” said Tatum, who is Tamika’s sister. “I can understand why parents are wanting to send their kids to school because they are not getting what they need.”

She wants to know how many more positive cases within CCSD would trigger stricter measures from the district.

“We have to stand united,” said Tatum. “Everybody has to speak up. It can’t just be one person.”