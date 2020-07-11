Local tavern fears more changes due to latest COVID-19 directive

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — As bars across Clark County closed Friday night under Governor Sisolak’s latest COVID-19 directive, the staff at one local tavern told 8 News Now they fear the changes they have to make.

Remedy’s Tavern near US 95 and Wagonwheel Drive in Henderson can remain open to serve food under the new mandate, which went into effect on Friday, July 10 at 11:59 p.m.

However, the establishment’s bar tops and gaming centers will shut down, which General Manager Kimberly Dixon said brings in the majority of revenue.

“It’s just not fair that a few people ruined it for all of us,” Dixon said of the most recent closures. “We have followed the rules every step of the way, with the cleaning and disciplining with the masks and everything. It’s just not fair.”

“I don’t really like it,” Remedy’s customer James Lord told 8 News Now of recent changes. “But I’m guessing that’s what you’ve got to deal with nowadays.”

Dixon said the restructuring of her business model so soon after an initial, months-long coronavirus closure will make a damaging dent in her bottom line.

“It’s definitely going to hurt a lot,” she said. “Most of our revenue comes from the gaming itself, so losing that is a huge, huge hit for us.”

Therefore, Dixon and other Remedy’s customers who enjoy this kind of entertainment urge everyone to do their part.

“It’s devastating really to do everything that was asked of us,” Dixon said. “And only to have everything taken away from us again.”

They ask the entire community to wear a mask so these local businesses can stay afloat.

“I don’t want to get sick,” Lord concluded. “I don’t think anybody does.”

8 News Now reached out to other Remedy’s Tavern and Distill Bar locations across the valley. They all said restaurants will stay open, but bar tops and gaming centers will shut down.

As for PT’s Tavern, PT’s Pub and Sierra Gold establishments, corporate representatives said 21 restaurant locations will remain open for dine-in or carry out services.

You can find a list of those locations HERE.