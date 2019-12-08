Local students serve early Christmas dinners to families in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One Las Vegas group is ensuring that the less fortunate in our community have a special Christmas experience during this holiday season.

More than 100 people helped Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada serve their annual early Christmas meal to about 1,200 vulnerable men, women and children on Sunday.

The menu is quite special, with servings of bacon-wrapped filet mignon, garlic mashed potatoes and vegetables.

More than 1,000 vulnerable men, women and children will be served an early Christmas meal. Students from Bishop Gorman High School are volunteering with Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.

The event is held in memory of Frank Fertitta Jr. and is sponsored by the Frank and Victoria Fertitta Foundation.

The President and CEO of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, Deacon Tom Roberts says the food is great, but the service is what really makes a difference.

“What’s beautiful about the day is the students and the families get a chance to interact with the clients, give them a holiday greeting, and smile. That is the hope that so many people need, especially this time of year,” Roberts told 8 News Now reporter Bianca Holman.

Many of the volunteers at Sunday’s dinner attend school at Bishop Gorman High School and are members of the football team and cheerleading squad.