‘A lot didn’t make it,’ Store owners encourage hope for ‘Small Business Saturday’ boost after pandemic hardships

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As many turn their attention to holiday shopping after Thanksgiving, store owners are encouraging Las Vegans to shop local for ‘Small Business Saturday.’

“We just have to make sure that we take care of our own,” Dolores Wiarco told 8 News Now Friday, while out shopping.

She is one of many who was headed out to shop as part of a time-honored, American tradition.

‘Black Friday’ is always big, but this year, a lot of people are focused on supporting local stores, as they slowly rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic punch.



“They struggled,” Wiarco said of small businesses in 2020. “A lot and a lot of them didn’t make it.”

Laura Reyer, who owns ‘Las Vegas Chocolate Bar’ in Downtown Las Vegas’ Container Park, told 8 News Now the last year hasn’t been easy.

Las Vegas Chocolate Bar in Downtown Las Vegas’ Container Park

“As a small business person,” Reyer remarked. “You just keep going, we just keep moving forward.”

However, a recent Lending Tree study shows 63% of Americans strengthened their small business loyalty this year.

Angel Wong, who owns ‘Four Vedas,” said her clothing shop brings even more to the table.

“It’s more of like personal,” Wong explained. “We all get to know each other.”

A personal touch that promotes connection, while giving our valley a much-needed monetary boost.

“It’s really important,” Wiarco said. “That we support our local communities.”

Therefore, for those who just can’t wait to spend some cash this Saturday, a choice to shop small could make a huge difference.

“Everyone who lives here,” Wong concluded. “We hope to see them return back to us.”

