Local store hours on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The much anticipated Black Friday sales have crept into Thanksgiving Day over the past few years as numerous retailers hope to cash in earlier on the holiday season. The list of retailers which are open changes from year to year.

Some retailers have opted out of opening on the holiday, this year. Others have never had holiday hours.

Stores not open on Thanksgiving Day

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to spend $1047.83, up 4% from 2018.

Thanksgiving Day Openings: