Local, state representatives give remarks in virtual Memorial Day service

Flag in Military Cemetery during Memorial Day.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every year, Bunkers Mortuaries and Cemeteries host a commemoration on Memorial Day to honor the sacrifices of the U.S.’ enlisted men and women.

Although the coronavirus pandemic is preventing gatherings, Bunkers came up with a new way to honor our fallen warriors.

It has assembled a virtual commemoration that features many local, state and national representatives providing their reflections and remembrances.

You can watch the heartfelt program below.

Reflections and Remembrances:

  • Prayer by Air Force Reserve Chaplain – Michael J. Engfer
  • Councilwoman Victoria Seaman
  • Councilman Stavros S. Anthony
  • Councilman Cedric Crear
  • Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore
  • Mayor Carolyn Goodman
  • Congressman Steven Horsford
  • Congresswoman Susie Lee
  • Congresswoman Dina Titus
  • U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen

