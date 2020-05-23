Local, state representatives give remarks in virtual Memorial Day service

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every year, Bunkers Mortuaries and Cemeteries host a commemoration on Memorial Day to honor the sacrifices of the U.S.’ enlisted men and women.
Although the coronavirus pandemic is preventing gatherings, Bunkers came up with a new way to honor our fallen warriors.
It has assembled a virtual commemoration that features many local, state and national representatives providing their reflections and remembrances.
You can watch the heartfelt program below.
Reflections and Remembrances:
- Prayer by Air Force Reserve Chaplain – Michael J. Engfer
- Councilwoman Victoria Seaman
- Councilman Stavros S. Anthony
- Councilman Cedric Crear
- Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore
- Mayor Carolyn Goodman
- Congressman Steven Horsford
- Congresswoman Susie Lee
- Congresswoman Dina Titus
- U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen